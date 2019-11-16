Conor O'Shea resigns as Italy head coach and is linked with RFU role

Conor O'Shea has left his role as Italy head coach

The Italian Rugby Federation have accepted the resignation of head coach Conor O'Shea.

O'Shea had a contract until May next year but has left the role he took up in 2016.

It is being reported that the Irishman is expected to take up a role with the English RFU.

Sources in Italy believe this is the reason for his departure.

Italy say they are looking for a new coach to lead them through next year's Six Nations.

O'Conor's last match in charge was the World Cup Pool B match against South Africa which Italy lost 49-3.

They had to beat New Zealand in their final Pool game to reach the quarter-finals, but the game was cancelled because of Typhoon Hagibis.