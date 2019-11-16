Conor O'Shea resigns as Italy head coach and is linked with RFU role
Last Updated: 16/11/19 5:23pm
The Italian Rugby Federation have accepted the resignation of head coach Conor O'Shea.
O'Shea had a contract until May next year but has left the role he took up in 2016.
It is being reported that the Irishman is expected to take up a role with the English RFU.
Sources in Italy believe this is the reason for his departure.
Italy say they are looking for a new coach to lead them through next year's Six Nations.
O'Conor's last match in charge was the World Cup Pool B match against South Africa which Italy lost 49-3.
They had to beat New Zealand in their final Pool game to reach the quarter-finals, but the game was cancelled because of Typhoon Hagibis.