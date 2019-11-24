Challenge Cup: Bristol Bears, Leicester Tigers and Dragons win again

Jordan Coghlan got Leicester's only try in their win away to Cardiff

Bristol Bears, Leicester Tigers and the Dragons all made it two wins from two in the second round of European Challenge Cup matches.

Bristol went six points clear at the top of Pool 4 with an impressive 36-0 victory away to Brive on Friday evening, running in five tries.

Toby Fricker, Harry Randall, Piers O'Connor, Will Capon and Ed Holmes all crossed to secure a second bonus-point win and maintain the Bears' impressive early-season form at home and in Europe.

Toby Fricker was among the try-scorers for Bristol

The Dragons are top of Pool 1 with maximum points too after triumphing 49-22 over Enisei-STM on Friday, running in seven tries.

Jordan Williams, Arwel Robson, Ben Fry, Will Talbot-Davies, Ellis Shipp, Dafydd Howells and Tyler Morgan were the try-scorers for the visitors.

Leicester were indebted to the kicking of Tom Hardwick as they edged out Cardiff Blues 14-11 in Pool 5 on Saturday evening at Cardiff Arms Park.

The fly-half landed three penalties - including one in the 80th minute to seal the win - to go with a try from Jordan Coghlan.

London Irish were victorious at home to Bayonne

A last-gasp converted try from Sebastien Taofifenua saw Toulon make it two wins from two as well and snatch a 17-16 win at home to the Scarlets in Pool 2 on Friday.

The French side have a three-point lead at the top of the table over London Irish, who picked up a bonus point in a high-scoring 45-31 win at home to Bayonne on Saturday.

Two tries from Ashley Johnson set Wasps on course for their first win in this season's competition as they beat Agen 32-14 at the Ricoh Arena on Saturday.

Wasps' Malakai Fekitoa goes over for his try against Agen

Tommy Taylor and Malakai Fekitoa got the other tries to secure the bonus point, while Jacob Umaga kicked three conversions and two penalties.

Wasps are two points behind Edinburgh and Bordeaux-Begles in Pool 3 though, with those two battling out a 16-16 draw at Murrayfield on Friday.

That match saw Matthieu Jalibert slot over a penalty for the French side two minutes from time to ensure it finished honours even.

Worcester Warriors suffered their first defeat of the Challenge Cup campaign as they were beaten 17-9 away to Castres on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Stade Francais edged out Zebre 13-12 in Italy and Pau romped to a 61-10 win at home to Calvisano.