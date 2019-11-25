Bath hit out at RFU over Joe Cokanasiga knee injury

Joe Cokanasiga started just once during England's World Cup campaign

Bath have hit out at the RFU over their treatment of Joe Cokanasiga after the winger returned from the World Cup with a serious knee injury.

The 22-year-old featured in just one match for England on their way to the final in Japan, scoring two tries in the 45-7 pool-stage thrashing of the United States.

But Cokanasiga has been unable to train since returning from Japan, and after Bath's 15-9 Champions Cup defeat to Harlequins on Saturday, director of rugby Stuart Hooper said: "From that point is when we work out exactly what's wrong with him and what the history of the injury is and then how we move forward.

"If people get injured, that happens. But we need to make sure that we are aware of everything that is happening so that when we do get them back, we've got a decent plan moving forward.

Hooper says the RFU gave Bath 'limited information' over Cokanasiga's injury

"We were talking to the guys but we get limited information. We'd been kept on top of where Joe was at but what we saw when he got back was a bit different.

"We have to make sure we get the right facts. It is not something that will keep him out for one or two weeks.

"He is a big, powerful athlete and he needs to be able to go out there and have all that power and all of that physicality that he brings to his game. We need to make the very best decisions for him moving forward."

The RFU has responded to Hooper's comments, saying: "We are in ongoing conversations with Bath Rugby about Joe's injury. In the best interests of the player, we won't be discussing our views publicly on this matter.

"The welfare of England players is paramount to us and our world-class medical team will always act in their best interests."