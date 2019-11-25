Team of the week: Star players from the European Champions Cup round two

Munster's Mike Haley gets the full-back position in our team of the week

It was another scintillating weekend of European club action on the second weekend of this season's Champions Cup.

There were outstanding team displays, nail-biting matches which went right to the wire and a dose of controversy as well with a couple of red cards handed out.

But which individuals were the ones who stood out for us over the weekend? We've put together a combined XV of the star players below...

15. Mike Haley (Munster)

The full-back produced an outstanding display as Munster and Racing 92 fought out a thrilling 21-21 draw in Pool 4 at Thomond Park on Saturday.

Haley was named man of the match on the back of a display which saw him make 119 metres - more than any other player in the Champions Cup over the weekend - beat eight defenders and make two clean breaks.

14. Rotimi Segun (Saracens)

The 22-year-old gave a further glimpse of his undoubted potential as Saracens romped to a 44-3 triumph at home to Ospreys in Pool 4.

Along with scoring two tries, Segun beat five defenders, made three clean breaks and carried for 57 metres to help his side to victory.

13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs)

Slade has been in superb form since returning to Sandy Park from the World Cup and continued his hot streak against Glasgow Warriors.

The England centre scored his second try in as many games, running a nice support line to take Jack Nowell's pass, while his grubber kick teed up Tom O'Flaherty for the bonus-point try.

12. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster)

McCloskey sent another reminder of his talents to Ireland coach Andy Farrell as Ulster claimed a brilliant win over Clermont Auvergne.

The centre and Marcell Coetzee were Ulster's go-to players in attack, with McCloskey making 12 carries and throwing four offloads to stretch Clermont's defence.

11. Tom Collins (Northampton Saints)

Another exciting English winger, Collins played a key role as Northampton fought back to snatch a 35-32 win away to Benetton.

The 25-year-old scored two tries for the visitors, racking up 88 metres and making five clean breaks in the process.

10. Finn Russell (Racing 92)

The Scotland international marshalled his side superbly as they came away from Thomond Park with a share of the spoils.

A superb solo try on the back of a clever grubber kick was a highlight for Russell, while he also made the break to set up Juan Imhoff for his score and made two clean breaks.

9. John Cooney (Ulster)

The scrum-half has been one of Ulster's in-form players in the PRO14 and European so far this season, underlining that with another strong display in the 18-13 win over Clermont.

Cooney scored a fantastic solo try and kept the French side on their toes with some clever kicking at Ravenhill as Ulster went top of Pool 3.

1. Joe Marler (Harlequins)

A social media sensation in the build-up, Marler let his actions do the talking against Bath as Quins dogged out a crucial 15-9 victory in Pool 3.

The England loose-head played the full match, which is a rarity for props these days, making nine tackles and seven carries.

2. Hame Faiva (Benetton)

Although unfortunate to end of the losing team, the New Zealander helped lay some important foundations for Benetton at the scrum.

Faiva backed up his performance with two tries as well, although ultimately the Italian outfit had to settle for a losing bonus point.

3. Levan Chilachava (Montpellier)

Chilachava was at the heart of a dominant Montpellier scrum that won four penalties inside the Gloucester 22. Cherry and Whites coach Johan Ackermann was unhappy with the tight-head's scrummaging, accusing him of angling in, but the match officials saw it differently.

The Georgia international also worked hard in the loose, making seven tackles and winning two defensive turnovers before he was replaced with half an hour remaining.

4. Donnacha Ryan (Racing 92)

The former Munster forward was outstanding on his return to Thomond Park. Ryan led the way as Racing put the squeeze on Munster's lineout and maul.

The 35-year-old also made 17 tackles in an all-action display as Racing came close to registering a famous victory.

5. Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs)

The second row was a force at the line-out and in the loose as Exeter Chiefs recorded an impressive 34-16 win at home to Glasgow Warriors in Pool 2.

Hill won six line-outs for his side, made 15 tackles to shut down the Warriors' attacking threats and managed to force his way over for a try as well.

6. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks)

Playing in his first game for Sale since returning from his starring role in England's run to the Rugby World Cup final, it was almost like Curry had never been away.

He produced a man-of-the-match display in the 25-15 win over La Rochelle on Sunday in Pool 2, winning three turnovers and coming up with the ball in three line-outs as well.

7. Ben Curry (Sale Sharks)

The other member of the Curry clan combined superbly with his twin brother in the Sharks back row to help them to victory at home to La Rochelle.

The 21-year-old made an impressive 18 tackles to help keep the French side at bay and won two turnovers as well.

8. Jerome Kaino (Toulouse)

The former All Black was one of the try-scorers for Toulouse as they went four points clear at the top of Pool 5 with a 32-17 win at home to Connacht.

Along with that, Kaino was one of the French side's go-to players with 18 carries and won two turnovers for his team as well.