South Africa see off New Zelaland in Dubai Sevens final

South Africa picked up the first title of the season

South Africa triumphed in the first event of the 2019–20 World Rugby Sevens Series, beating New Zealand 15-0 in the gold final in Dubai.

Tries from Siviwe Soyizwapi, Chris Dry and Seabelo Senatla sealed the victory for the Blitzboks, as they inflicted what was only New Zealand's second ever loss-to-nil in a cup final in the series.

The New Zealanders soaked up huge pressure throughout the first half, but eventually the cracks appeared as Soyizwapi crossed the try line in the corner, and it proved to tip the balance in his side's favour. Two more tries followed after the break, and in truth All Blacks can't have had many complaints.

In what was the 50th running of Emirates Dubai Rugby Sevens event, and the first stop on the 2019-20 World Series, the Blitzboks were deserved winners with knockout victories over Argentina and Samoa to secure safe passage through to the decider.

New Zealand edged England 19-12 in the semi-final, after the Red Rose overcame France by the same scoreline in the last eight.

England fell at the semi-final stage

Results

Quarter-finals

England 19-12 France

New Zealand 26-5 USA

South Africa 12-5 Argentina

Samoa 19-14 Australia

Semi-finals

New Zealand 19-12 England

South Africa 38-7 Samoa

Final

South Africa 15-0 New Zealand