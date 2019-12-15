Cape Town Sevens: New Zealand men and women secure double success

Ngarohi McGarvey-Black got the crucial try for New Zealand in the Cape Town Sevens final

It was double delight for New Zealand in the Cape Town Sevens as the men's and women's teams sealed victories in their respective competitions.

The All Blacks, who beat Scotland 35-19 in the quarter-finals and then overcame Fiji 24-7 in the semis, edged out host nation South Africa in the men's cup final.

There was nothing to separate the teams as they went in 0-0 at half-time in the final, but the deadlock was broken soon after the restart when Justin Geduld scored after the Blitzboks recovered a loose ball.

🏆CHAMPIONS 🏆@AllBlacks7s beat hosts @Blitzboks 7-5 to take their second title at the #CapeTown7s



They are joint top of the #HSBC7s standings with South Africa after two rounds pic.twitter.com/haxSJBkHsx — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) December 15, 2019

Ngarohi McGarvey-Black's try and the conversion from Akuila Rokolisoa edged New Zealand ahead with under three minutes left, which proved enough to secure victory and deny South Africa a second straight tournament win after triumphing in the opener of this year's World Series in Dubai.

Tavite Veredamu returned to haunt the nation of his birth with an extra-time try to seal a 29-24 victory for France over Fiji in the bronze medal final.

The Fijians had fought back from being behind at half time to level the match at 24-24 in the dying seconds through Kavekini Tabu, but Veredamu ensured it was the French who were celebrating.

France's Tavite Veredamu got the crucial try in the bronze final

Scotland's run to the quarter-finals started with them recording a rare sevens success against England in Pool C, triumphing 26-24, and saw them book their place in the last eight with a 22-19 win over Spain after going down 24-19 to France in the other match.

England, bronze medal winners in Dubai the previous week, had to settle for 10th after being beaten by the USA in the ninth-place play-off.

Defeats to Scotland and France in Pool C saw Simon Amor's side fail to make the quarter-finals of the cup competition, with the 33-7 win over Spain proving scant consolation.

They then came unstuck against former England player and coach Mike Friday's USA team on Sunday, with tries from Maka Unufe, Danny Barrett and Carlin Isles sealing a 17-12 win.

Ireland reached the cup quarter-finals for the first time as a core nation after beating Australia and Samoa, and drawing with Kenya in Pool D.

But they could not live with Fiji in the last eight, suffering a 31-12 defeat as two tries from Waisea Nacuqu set last year's World Series champions on their way.

Waisea Nacuqu and Fiji were too strong for Ireland in the quarter-finals

Wales ended the tournament without a win, going down to New Zealand, Argentina and Canada in Pool B, followed by a 19-15 loss to Japan in the 15th-place play-off.

In the women's tournament, two tries from Ruby Tui helped New Zealand make it back-to-back cup wins following on from their triumph in Dubai

Tries from Kelly Brazier and Tui put the Black Ferns into a 12-0 lead at half time against Australia and although Ellia Green pulled one back after the break, Tui sprinted clear for her second to seal a 17-7 win.

Ruby Tui ran in two tries for New Zealand in the final

Julia Greenshields snatched a 22-17 victory for Canada in the bronze final against France after the match had gone to extra time, with the teams finishing level at 17-17 at the end of normal time.

England's tournament ended in the quarter-finals at the hands of eventual winners New Zealand, going down 26-21 in extra time after Mahina Paul got the decisive score.

New Zealand then went on to beat the Canadians 15-5 in the semis, with Australia booking their finals place after a 24-19 win over France.

Two tries from Louise Galvin helped Ireland secure an 11th-place finish with a 26-7 victory over Brazil in the play-off.

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Eve Higgins also crossed in the match to end the tournament on a high following defeats to the USA, Australia and England in Pool C.