Scotland centre Mark Bennett signs new Edinburgh deal

Mark Bennett has five tries in 10 games for Edinburgh so far this season

Scotland centre Mark Bennett has signed a new contract with Edinburgh.

The Guinness PRO14 club have also announced new deals for two of Bennett's team-mates in flanker Luke Crosbie and lock Lewis Carmichael.

Bennett, 26, has been in outstanding form since joining Edinburgh in 2017 and has won 22 caps for his country.

"The club is going in the right direction, and it's something that I have really bought into during my spell at Edinburgh," Bennett said.

"I've enjoyed my time in the city, and it has been brilliant being able to find my feet in the back-line this season."

Edinburgh face Glasgow at home in the second of their 1872 Cup festive double-header on Saturday with the club not disclosing the length of all three deals.