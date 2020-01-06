Team of the week: The star Gallagher Premiership and PRO14 players from the weekend

Sale's Luke James gets the full-back shirt in our latest team of the week

We pick our combined XV of the players who stood out in each position from the weekend's Gallagher Premiership and PRO14 matches...

15. Luke James (Sale Sharks)

The full-back and brother, Sam, playing at outside centre, both played starring roles as Sale moved into the Premiership top four with a win at home to Harlequins on Friday evening.

The younger James excelled in the No 15 shirt by scoring a try and proving a slippery customer by evading six defenders in the match for a total of 70 metres.

14. Rotimi Segun (Saracens)

A late call-up on the wing due to Sean Maitland suffering an injury, the Saracens youth product showed another glimpse of his potential in the 62-5 home rout of Worcester Warriors.

Segun ran in two tries for the hosts at Allianz Park, along with making four clean breaks and carrying for 95 metres.

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster)

Leinster strengthened their grip on top spot in PRO14 Conference A thanks to a 54-7 win at home to Irish rivals Connacht, with Ringrose playing a big part in that success.

The centre crossed twice for tries and was a constant running threat, making three clean breaks and totalling 90 metres from 16 carries.

12. Matt Scott (Edinburgh)

The Scotland international was one of several players who lit up Murrayfield as Edinburgh went top of PRO14 Conference B by romping to a 61-13 victory over the Southern Kings.

Along with scoring a try, Scott made an incredible 136 metres from 17 carries, beat five defenders and made four clean breaks against the South African outfit.

11. Jacob Stockdale (Ulster)

Stockdale was again a running threat as Ulster overcame Munster 38-17 on Friday evening, scoring a try on the back of making 108 metres.

The Ireland international offloaded twice as well and put in a good shift in defence, effecting two turnovers for his team.

10. Jaco Van Der Walt (Edinburgh)

The South African playmaker was at the centre of things for Edinburgh as they overwhelmed the Kings, providing difficult to stop with the ball in hand as he beat eight defenders.

Van Der Walt kept play going with two offloads as well and ensured the scoreboard kept ticking over in favour of the hosts with seven successful conversions.

9. George Horne (Glasgow Warriors)

Much like the James boys south of the border, Horne and elder brother Pete both played instrumental roles as Glasgow secured a 38-19 win away to Benetton.

The 24-year-old led the way for the Warriors with two tries, which came on the back of him making three clean breaks and carrying for 84 metres.

1. Ross Harrison (Sale Sharks)

The 27-year-old put in a big shift for the Sharks in the front row, helping lay the platform for their victory with some good work at the scrum.

Harrison was at the coal face in defence as well, making 20 tackles to help nullify the attacking threats in the Harlequins line-up.

2. Franco Marais (Gloucester)

The hooker's efforts epitomised what the Cherry and White faithful expect to see from their players in a derby clash as the hosts secured their biggest win over Bath for nine years.

Marais was immense in defence, making 19 tackles and winning a turnover for the hosts as they triumphed 29-15 at Kingsholm.

3. WillGriff John (Sale Sharks)

Much like fellow Sharks front row Harrison, John was at the forefront in defence for the home side and at the set piece.

His 16 tackles underlined how much he played a part in helping restrict Harlequins to just one try on the night at the AJ Bell Stadium.

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens)

It was Saracens' devastating attacking display which caught the eye as they romped to a bonus-point win at home to Worcester, but Itoje played an important role on both sides of the ball.

The England international won seven line-outs - more than any other player in the Premiership over the weekend - and led the way for Sarries in defence with 17 tackles.

5. Franco Mostert (Gloucester)

Another member of the Gloucester pack who played an important role in the West Country derby triumph, Mostert was a strong presence at the line-out.

The South Africa international won three and came up with a steal, along with making some crucial interventions in defence with 18 tackles.

6. Rhys Ruddock (Leinster)

The Ireland international flanker did much of the unheralded work as Leinster recorded a comfortable victory over Connacht.

He made 24 tackles and was relied on to give his team some go-forward in attack by making 19 carries.

7. Jake Polledri (Gloucester)

Named man of the match for his role in the win over Bath, Polledri was seemingly everywhere for his team and capped that display off with a try.

That came on the back of the Italy international beat 11 defenders with the ball in hand and carrying for 69 metres, along with keeping play alive by making three offloads.

8. Teimana Harrison (Northampton Saints)

Another player who earned the man of the match accolade, Saints co-captain Harrison was among the try-scorers as his side recorded their first-ever victory at the Ricoh Arena against Wasps.

Harrison beat five defenders as well on a team-high 17 carries, underlining his danger with the ball in hand as Northampton snatched a 35-31 win.