England head coach Eddie Jones names eight newcomers in 34-man Six Nations squad

Eddie Jones has included eight uncapped players in his England Six Nations squad

Eddie Jones has named eight uncapped players in his 34-man England squad for this year's Six Nations.

Tom Dunn, Ben Earl and Ollie Thorley have been involved in previous England squads while Fraser Dingwall, George Furbank, Alex Moon, Will Stuart and Jacob Umaga are called up for the first time.

However, Billy Vunipola is not named after Saracens confirmed the No. 8 suffered a broken arm in their Champions Cup win over Racing 92 on Sunday.

Billy Vunipola's injury means he is not included in England's Six Nations squad

In addition Jones has called up two apprentice players who will only train with the squad - including Josh Hodge, of Championship side Newcastle Falcons.

"It is always about winning the next game so we have picked the best squad available," England head coach Jones said.

"At the same time we wanted to bring some young players in because we need to keep building our depth so for those new players it is an exciting opportunity for them."

Umaga, nephew of New Zealand great Tana Umaga, has earned a call-up to the England set-up in his first season as a senior player with Wasps after turning in some impressive displays at fly-half.

"We wanted to bring some young players in because we need to keep building our depth so for those new players it is an exciting opportunity for them." Eddie Jones

Thorley, the 2018/19 Rugby Players Association young player of the year, has caught the eye as well after carrying on where he left off last season at Gloucester.

Northampton Saints are well-represented among the newcomers, with back Dingwall and Furbank, and second row Moon being involved in the senior England set-up for the first time.

Wasps prop Stuart boosts Jones' options in the front row, while Saracens back row Earl is capable of slotting into the No. 8 role which has opened up in clubmate Vunipola's absence and the decision not to call up Harlequins' Alex Dombrandt.

In total, 22 of the squad involved in England's run to the 2019 Rugby World Cup final are retained for this year's Six Nations.

Ollie Thorley has earned a call-up after some impressive displays for Gloucester

Along with Vunipola, the others not included are Mark Wilson, Jack Singleton, Dan Cole, Piers Francis, Joe Cokanasiga, Ruaridh McConnochie, Jack Nowell and Henry Slade.

The decision to include full-back Hodge, who has impressed for Newcastle in the second tier, as one of two apprentice players along with Northampton's Alex Mitchell may also have implications with regards to Saracens players keeping their places in the squad in the future following confirmation the club will be playing in the Championship next season.

England's squad will now assemble at Pennyhill Park on Wednesday and travel to Portugal on Thursday for training camp ahead of their first match against France in Paris on February 2.

"The Six Nations for us is all about raising the standards in terms of the way we prepare, tactically and physically how we play the game, and the way we come together off the field," Jones said.

"But our first task is beating France in France and that is the only game we need to worry about. We will begin our preparations in Portugal, get a bit of sun, some warm conditions and get ourselves physically and mentally right for the game."

England's 34-man squad for the 2020 Six Nations

Forwards: Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Tom Dunn (Exeter Chiefs), Ben Earl (Saracens), Charlie Ewels (Bath), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Alex Moon (Northampton Saints), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Will Stuart (Bath), Sam Underhill (Bath), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs).

Backs: Elliot Daly (Saracens), Ollie Devoto (Exeter Chiefs), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), George Furbank (Northampton Saints), Willi Heinz (Gloucester), Jonathan Joseph (Bath), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Ollie Thorley (Gloucester Rugby), Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), Jacob Umaga (Wasps), Anthony Watson (Bath), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers).

Apprentice players: Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints), Josh Hodge (Newcastle Falcons).