Enrique Pieretto to join Glasgow Warriors from Exeter Chiefs

Enrique Pieretto has been capped 24 times by Argentina

Glasgow Warriors have agreed to sign Argentina international prop Enrique Pieretto from Exeter Chiefs for next season.

The 25-year-old will make his move to Scotstoun this summer on a two-year contract, subject to visa and medical checks.

It comes after Rob Harley, who holds the club record for appearances, signed a new two-year deal with the PRO14 side on Monday.

Pieretto - who was part of the Pumas' Word Cup squad last year - has prior experience of playing at Scotstoun, having started for Exeter in their 31-31 draw with the Warriors in the Heineken Champions Cup last month.

The tighthead joined the Gallagher Premiership side in November, having played for the Barbarians against Fiji at Twickenham.

He becomes Wilson's second new signing, following the news that Richie Gray has already agreed to re-join the club this summer from Top 14 champions Toulouse.

Pieretto said: "Glasgow Warriors is a great club with great players and I chose to join to improve and grow as a player.

"I can learn a lot from the coaches and players. It's a good opportunity for me and I'm extremely grateful for that.

"I spoke to Danny (Wilson) and he told me his plans for the future. I'm excited about his vision and I'm looking forward to playing for him and the other coaches.

"It's a fast pitch at Scotstoun and the fans are really noisy. I enjoyed playing there last month with Exeter Chiefs.

"I will give everything to the club and supporters when I join next season."

Wilson added: "Enrique has 24 caps for Argentina and we've been impressed with his performances for Exeter Chiefs, including the recent game against Glasgow.

"He's an abrasive and aggressive scrummager and it's great news that he has decided to join us next season."