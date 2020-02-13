Anthony Watson: England wing to miss Six Nations match against Ireland

Anthony Watson has missed both England's opening Six Nations matches

England wing Anthony Watson will miss the Six Nations match against Ireland with a calf injury, head coach Eddie Jones has announced.

Watson was due to start the opener against France but was withdrawn on the eve of the team announcement because of a calf problem he was carrying before joining Jones' pre-tournament camp.

The Bath wing was subsequently ruled out of last Saturday's Calcutta Cup victory over Scotland and Jones has now revealed he will miss at least one more game.

"Anthony Watson is still a couple of weeks away," said Jones at England's training base in Kensington.

Manu Tuilagi is 'coming along nicely' after injury, says head coach Eddie Jones

Manu Tuilagi and Henry Slade have been included in the training squad as they step up their rehabilitation from injury ahead of next weekend's Six Nations clash with Ireland.

Slade fractured his ankle playing for Exeter in December, while Tuilagi missed England's win over Scotland with a groin injury that forced him off early in their opening weekend loss to France.

Speaking to Sky Sports News on Thursday, Jones confirmed Tuilagi was making good progress in his recovery from the injury.

"Manu is looking very good," he said. "Very promising. He should be in full training by the start of next week.

"Henry Slade ran today and we've yet to get a medical report. It's definitely promising but too early to say whether he will be alright for Ireland or not."