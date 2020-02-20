Glasgow Warriors co-captain Ryan Wilson extends contract

Glasgow Warriors' Ryan Wilson has won 49 caps for Scotland

Glasgow Warriors co-captain Ryan Wilson has signed a new contract, committing himself to the PRO14 club until the summer of 2022.

The back-rower follows in the footsteps of teammate Pete Horne who also re-signed at Scotstoun earlier this week.



Wilson, who sits fourth on the list of the club's record appearance holders with 166, signed an extension after talks with Glasgow's incoming head coach Danny Wilson.

"The club means a lot to me," said Wilson who is now into his tenth season with the club. "I've seen it grow from when we were playing in front of 1,000 at Firhill to where we are now, and I want to see it keep going in that direction.



"Glasgow's become my home, my kids were all born here and all go to school here, so it was the right decision both for my rugby and my family.

"It's a testament to the club, and what we do here in terms of our culture, that guys want to stay.

"I spoke to Danny and he made it clear that I was part of his plans going forward, which was really great to hear.

"I've worked with him with Scotland - he's an excellent coach and a really good bloke, and I get on with him really well.



"I know where his head's at in terms of wanting us to move forward and I'm excited to be a part of that."

The 30-year-old served as sole club captain in the 2017-18 campaign, having been appointed by Dave Rennie, but the Scotland international has shared the role with Callum Gibbins for each of the past two seasons.Wilson played a key role in Glasgow's PRO12 title-winning side in 2015, starting the final at openside flanker, and he has also earned 49 caps for Scotland and featured in both the 2015 and 2019 Rugby World Cups.