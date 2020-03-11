Jack McGrath signs new two-year deal with Ulster

Jack McGrath is extending his stay with Ulster

Jack McGrath has signed a two-year contract extension with Ulster Rugby which will keep him at the Kingspan Stadium until the summer of 2022.

The 30-year-old loosehead prop has made 10 appearances for Ulster since joining from Leinster last summer.

McGrath, who has 56 caps for Ireland, featured in all three Tests for the British and Irish Lions on their 2017 tour to New Zealand but has since fallen behind Cian Healy and Dave Kilcoyne in the pecking order at loosehead prop for his country.

Speaking about his new deal, McGrath said: "On arriving at Ulster, I was welcomed with open arms, and I have very much settled here since joining at the start of this season.

"It's a fantastic set-up in terms of the players, coaches and support staff that I get to work alongside everyday - and I look forward to what the future holds for the province over the course of the next two years."

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland said: "Jack's reliably strong performances and vast international experience make him a great asset to Ulster - so I'm delighted that he's chosen to continue his career here with us.

"By renewing the contracts of players such as Jack, we are continuing to strengthen our squad now, and also into the future, given the important leadership he provides for our young talent starting out in their careers.

"I'm confident that Jack will play an important role in Ulster's successes in the years ahead."