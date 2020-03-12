Coronavirus: Guinness PRO14 season suspended until further notice

The PRO14 rugby season has been suspended until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The next round of the competition for clubs from Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Italy and South Africa was due to take place next weekend, starting March 20.

There was already disruption involving the Italian teams, with Ospreys' trip to Zebre and Ulster's game at Benetton both postponed on February 29.

David Jordan, tournament director PRO14 Rugby, said: "We have made this decision with everyone's welfare foremost in our minds. With an evolving situation in the five countries that take part in Guinness PRO14 it is important to make a clear decision that is in keeping with the advice of the various governments involved."

Resumption of the 2019/20 season will now become a matter of constant review. Unbeaten Leinster are top of Conference A, with Edinburgh leading Conference B.