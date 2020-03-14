Ireland's Ian Madigan to join Ulster in the summer from Bristol Bears

Ulster say fly-half Ian Madigan will be a valuable addition

Ulster have signed Ireland fly-half Ian Madigan on a one-year deal from Bristol Bears.

The 30-year old has played for Leinster, Bordeaux Begles, and has spent the last three years with Bristol Bears.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland said: "It's great news that Ian has chosen to make the move to Ulster for the upcoming season.

Madigan in action during the 2015 World Cup

"Given Ian's skillset, and the fit it can have with our style of play, I'm confident he will be a valuable addition to our squad both on and off the pitch, where he will bring a bank of experience to a group of talented young out-halves.

"I look forward to welcoming him to our province."

Madigan helped Bristol to clinch promotion to the Premiership in his debut season

Madigan represented Ireland on 30 occasions, and was part of the team which won the Six Nations Championship in 2014 and retained it the following year.

He featured in all of Ireland's Rugby World Cup games in 2015, including the 24-9 victory against France.