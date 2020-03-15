Scottish Rugby launches fund to help grassroots clubs through coronavirus

Scotland Rugby has created the fund to help grassroots clubs

Scottish Rugby has launched a new £500,000 fund which will offer financial assistance to grassroots clubs financial problems through the impact of coronavirus.

Scottish Rugby suspended all rugby in Scotland on Friday and, with a lack of fixtures and gate receipts, clubs may struggle for cash-flow.

The Club Hardship Fund (CHF) is to help clubs through potential uncertainty created by the coronavirus outbreak and to support clubs with financial issues caused by a lack of fixtures or pressures on other revenue streams.

Scottish Rugby chief executive Mark Dodson says: "These are unprecedented times and we are acutely aware of the significant day to day financial challenges our member clubs will face in the coming weeks if fixtures cannot be resumed in the mid-to-long term and other planned fund-raising initiatives are curtailed.

Scottish Rugby chief executive Mark Dodson

"We are creating the £500K Club Hardship Fund to provide clubs with the reassurance there is financial assistance available to the dedicated volunteers and staff who deliver our game in their local communities.

"It is important we act now and provide tangible, practical support during these unsettling times.

"I also want to offer, on behalf of everyone at Scottish Rugby, our very best wishes to everyone across the country at this extremely difficult time."