LISTEN: Will Greenwood podcast - Jonny Bairstow

On this week's podcast episode, Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox catch up with England cricket star Jonny Bairstow to hear how he's getting on during these highly unusual times...

Cox and Greenwood chat maths quizzes, exercise routines and also Greens pulling his calf!

We chat Charlie Ewels and Bath denying that players have refused a salary cut, and also whether it could be in Billy Vunipola's interest to spend a season in the Championship with Saracens.

Bairstow is this week's special guest, and lets us in on how the England cricketers are spending their downtime, and talks about where his rugby interest comes from.

We also hear funny stories from Greenwood and Bairstow's friendship, while the latter reminisces about England's Cricket World Cup glory.

Culture, marginal gains and pressure in elite cricket is also discussed, as is sledging and what could lie ahead this season.

To listen to all that and much more click play above for the latest edition of the Will Greenwood podcast!