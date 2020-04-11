England wing Jonny May to leave Leicester Tigers and rejoin Gloucester

Jonny May will depart Welford Road when the current season reaches a conclusion

England international Jonny May will rejoin Gloucester from Leicester at the end of the 2019/20 season.

The England international joined Tigers in the summer of 2017 from Gloucester and has scored 30 tries in 44 appearances for the club since his debut against Bath at Welford Road.

Leicester head coach Geordan Muprhy thanked May for his contribution when speaking about the player's exit.

"We wish him all the best in his next chapter, and thank him for what he has given to the club during his three seasons in Leicester," said Murphy.

"Assembling the playing squad is a huge challenge with a balance of the players brought in from elsewhere and the talent you bring through as a club.

"Unfortunately, the international game restricts the number of appearances players can make for their clubs in the modern game and, with the strain that inflating salaries under the salary cap has put on clubs, you need to find the right balance that best works for you across an entire season while still being able to build strength in depth across the squad.

"We have some outstanding players in our backline, but we lose a number of them during the international breaks, which provides its challenges in building continuity and development there."

May said: "I'm proud of my time at Leicester Tigers. What an amazing experience to have played for such a great club. It really has developed my game and it's brought the best out in me as a player. I gave 100 per cent every time I put the shirt on and I have no regrets.

"For numerous reasons it hasn't worked out for me to stay on at Leicester Tigers, which is a shame.

"It's been a challenging few years but I have made some great mates and worked with some brilliant people."