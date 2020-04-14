LISTEN: Will Greenwood's rugby podcast with Richie Mo'unga

Listen to Will Greenwood's rugby podcast

All Blacks fly-half Richie Mo'unga is this week's special guest and reveals the heartache of a World Cup semi-final loss to England.

The three-time Super Rugby champion also opens up to Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox on the pressure he felt when first being picked for New Zealand, and why Brad Mooar is such a smart addition to the new All Blacks coaching staff.

To unseat two-time world player of the year Beauden Barrett from the All Blacks No 10 shirt, you must be doing something right! Mo'unga was handed the wheel as playmaker last season - and with it came the responsibility of steering the New Zealand ship at the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

It was no small task for this 24-year-old, who was born and bred in Christchurch. Richie says he felt an unfamiliar pressure to perform, which for a time took him away from his natural game.

Richie Mo'unga won World Cup bronze with New Zealand last year

"There's tons of pressure in the All Black environment," said Mo'unga on the Will Greenwood podcast.

"You can be afraid about making mistakes and you end up not being yourself. In my first couple of games, I was writing all the moves on my wrist tape! I had never done that before... I had forgotten what my strength was, playing what was in front of me, being instinctive - that was a really big lesson I learned. To be myself."

Mo'unga gets past Dan Biggar to score to help New Zealand beat Wales and win the bronze in the 2019 World Cup

Mo'unga also speaks at length about the World Cup semi-final loss to England in Yokohama last October, and in one particularly candid exchange, opens up about a defensive lapse early in the game which led to England's first try. Right there and then, Mo'unga realised the All Blacks were facing a truly world-class side in England.

"I'd been defending at centre off lineouts the whole World Cup - the week before against Ireland, I'd had a bit of success with line speed and reading the play - but in the semi-final, the first lineout to England, instead of putting it out the back, they put a flash ball across my face.

Mo'unga was caught man-watching in the World Cup semi-final, allowing Elliot Daly to get past him on the outside

"I got caught man-watching - Elliot Daly got on the outside and they scored a phase or two later. It was very subtle. In my head, I was thinking that was really well played, this is a world-class team we're up against."

Mo'unga takes Will and Rupert inside the All Blacks changing room immediately after the semi-final. Tears were flowing and no-one said a word. It took a heartfelt speech from captain Kieran Read to help begin the healing process.

Mo'unga describes the scene in the New Zealand dressing room after the defeat by England

"It was [Kieran's] birthday the day of the semi-final. The day after in our team meeting, he told us that when he got back to the hotel after the game, there were birthday cards waiting for him from his kids.

"For him, the realisation that the sun was going to rise again tomorrow and how lucky and blessed he is to have his healthy children and family.... although it hurt so much, it was a big learning for me, it made me realise I did everything I could have done."

Despite the heartbreak of not reaching the World Cup final last year, Mo'unga has in his fledgling career achieved plentiful trophy success at club and provincial level, including multiple titles in the NPC and Super Rugby. Much of that he puts down to the culture of connection that Crusaders head coach Scott 'Razor' Robertson has instilled at the 10-time champions.

"Culture is your language. At the Crusaders every morning, the connection you have with each individual comes first. You go around fist-bumping everyone. The number one rule is you lock eyes - that's the first thing you do. Razor insists on it - say 'good morning' to your brothers."

Mo'unga also has some very warm words to say about departing Scarlets head coach Brad Mooar, who is heading back to New Zealand to work as an assistant under Ian Foster with the All Blacks. Richie and Brad grew up together, having gone to the same kindergarten and primary school in suburban Christchurch.

Assistant coach Brad Mooar and Mo'unga (R) during a Crusaders training session

"I've known him for a long time, he was our brains trust [at the Crusaders]. He helped me with my game management in a big way. He's a lawyer by trade and a former rugby agent. He'll help Ian Foster with attack and strategy and be a great asset to the All Blacks."

Tune in for a frank and up-front discussion with one of world rugby's star internationals. Will and Rupert also discuss the rugby news of the day and pay tribute to the many rugby players and people working on the front line of the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

