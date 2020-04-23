LISTEN: Will Greenwood podcast - Sir Bill Beaumont special

In a special podcast episode, Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox chat to World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont ahead of his re-election bid.

Beaumont, who has served as World Rugby Chairman for the past four years, will be up against his vice-chairman Agustin Pichot for the role this time around, with the results of a secret digital ballot to be revealed on May 12.

In a wide-ranging chat, Beaumont discusses what he has included within his manifesto, the impact COVID-19 has had on rugby, and the money World Rugby have made available to unions during this testing time.

He discusses the forthcoming election race, choosing Bernard Laporte as his running-mate, how the World Rugby Nations Championship could still be brought in and more.

He also touches on the Francis Kean controversy, his proudest achievements over the last four years, difficulties of the role, and further explains where he thinks rugby can be improved.

Greenwood and Cox will be chatting to Pichot on Friday.

