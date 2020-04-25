Rugby Retro: Dan Luger's winner for England against Australia in 2000

12:21 Rugby Retro: "Luger's Got It Down" Rugby Retro: "Luger's Got It Down"

In our latest episode of Rugby Retro, Dan Luger joins Miles Harrison and James Gemmell to discuss his crucial role in England's win over world champions Australia at Twickenham in 2000...

"Luger's got it down!"

Those four words from Sky Sports commentator Miles Harrison signalled England banishing the unwanted record of having not beaten Australia in the professional era.

Dan Luger slides in to score the game-clinching try for England

That November afternoon at Twickenham in 2000 is the subject of our latest Rugby Retro series, with Harrison joining James Gemmell and the man who got that crucial score for the hosts to look back on the 22-19 victory over the team which had won the World Cup 12 months prior.

With eight minutes of added time having been played, winger Dan Luger scrambled to chase down Iain Balshaw's chip over the defence and ground the ball for a try which edged the hosts ahead and was eventually awarded after consultation with the TMO.

"I had many memorable moments playing rugby and that was up there with some of the best," Luger told Sky Sports.

"I think that was a turning point for English rugby. That was the first time we came from behind and beat one of the big boys.

Dan Luger and Jonny Wilkinson with the Cook Cup following England's win over Australia

"After that, we went on to continue the winning momentum and have that confidence when things weren't going well we knew we could beat the big boys."

That culminated in Clive Woodward's side lifting the Webb Ellis Trophy for the first time in Sydney three years later as a Jonny Wilkinson drop goal sealed another close-fought victory over Australia in the World Cup final.

Along with the match itself, Luger and Harrison look back on the build-up to the clash with the Australians and the impact the result had on the England team as they built towards that World Cup triumph.