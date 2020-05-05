Umbro to replace Canterbury as England rugby kit makers

England's rugby kit will be made by Umbro as of September 1

Umbro will provide the kit for all of the England rugby teams for the next four years.

The United Kingdom-based sportswear supplier will take over from Canterbury from September 1, and provide playing attire for the men's, women's, sevens and age-grade teams.

"We are delighted to be entering this new chapter," England Rugby Chief Commercial Officer Simon Massie-Taylor said in a statement.

Better known for making kits for soccer teams, Umbro has experience in rugby union, having supported each of the home nations, many clubs and the only British and Irish Lions team to win a series in New Zealand, in 1971.

"The partnership between Umbro and England is a seminal chapter in our history," Umbro Managing Director Anthony Little added.

"The first time the England rugby team runs out onto the pitch, wearing the double-diamond logo, will be a proud moment for us, as an English brand."