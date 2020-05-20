Warrick Gelant: Springbok joins Stormers from Bulls

Warrick Gelant has left the Bulls to join their Super Rugby rivals the Stormers

South Africa World Cup-winning full-back Warrick Gelant has joined the Stormers from their great Super Rugby rivals the Bulls.

Gelant will swap Pretoria for Cape Town and has been brought in to fill the gap left by another Springbok, Dillyn Leyds, who has moved to La Rochelle in France.

The 25-year-old was a free agent after his contract with the Bulls expired.

"Warrick has established himself as one of the most dynamic backline players in South Africa, so we could not be more thrilled to have him on our books going forward," Stormers coach John Dobson said.

Gelant poses with Prince Harry after South Africa's World Cup final triumph over England in 2019

"With Dillyn Leyds leaving, we couldn't have asked for anyone better to step into the 15 jersey. I am sure his presence will also have a hugely positive influence on the players around him.

"Warrick is a deadly finisher with a wonderful feel for the game and awareness of space, which is just what we need for the talent we already have in the backline to thrive."

Gelant, who can also play on the wing, was part of the Bok squad that lifted the World Cup in Japan last November, though he did not feature in the match-day squad in the final win over England.

He has scored three tries in nine international appearances since making his debut against Italy in November 2017.

"I can't wait to join up with the Stormers and I'm very excited about what the future holds," Gelant said.

"I want to take my game to new heights and I believe that working with the players and the coaches at the Stormers will help me to do that."