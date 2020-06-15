Sports Stars Quiz: Rugby vs Football - Will Greenwood takes on Jamie Carragher

In the final episode of Rugby Stars Quiz, Will Greenwood takes on Jamie Carragher in rugby versus football.

There's a slight deviation from the usual 'Rugby Stars Quiz' as Sky Sports football pundit Carragher is invited to take part.

Expect a fun-filled 30 minutes of questions - some serious, others more light-hearted, with plenty of banter and competitiveness!

2003 World Cup winner Greenwood gets tested on his football knowledge while Liverpool legend Carragher gets questioned on all things rugby.

Which Sky Sports pundit will have the last laugh?