Michael Fatialofa returns to Sixways for first time since suffering spinal injury

Michael Fatialofa in action for the Warriors in 2019

Worcester Warriors welcomed Michael Fatialofa back to Sixways on Tuesday for the first time in five-and-a-half months.

The 27-year-old lock suffered serious spinal injuries shortly after he came on as a replacement against Saracens at Allianz Park on January 4.

Having spent five months in hospital - the first of them in the Intensive Care Unit of St Mary's Hospital in London - Fatialofa made remarkable progress during four months at the Royal Buckinghamshire Hospital. He was discharged at the beginning of June and returned to Sixways on Tuesday to continue his rehabilitation under the supervision of Warriors' medical staff.

"It was unbelievable seeing him again. With the lockdown it's been a while since I have been able to visit him so it was great to see him face to face," said scrum-half Jono Kitto. "It's just incredible to see how far he has come and how well he is doing.

"We have all been thinking about him and hoping and praying that he is recovering well. Obviously he is. He will be stoked to be back home and the next phase of his recovery."

Fatialofa was driven to and from Sixways by team-mate Matti Williams, and was greeted by 'Welcome Back Fats' banners and applause from players and staff. He did walking exercises on the pitch under the supervision of Warriors medical staff and had a stint on an exercise bike.

"The amazing thing about Fats is the mentality he has been able to hold throughout and the hope he has held on to throughout," Kitto continued.

Fatialofa kept fans up to date throughout his recovery

"I think that's a testament to why he has been able to get through his recovery the way he has with so much success.

"He's just a guy who has attacked it head on, taken it for what it is and given it his best shot and maintained a positive attitude which is easier said than done I'm sure.

"What has inspired me and so many other people is the mindset that both [wife Tatiana] and he have held, having hope and a faith that things could get better and would get better and he would get better.

"Not only that, but being honest about the story all way through it as well. That has been quite inspirational for everyone to see - myself included - but I'm sure the general public have been able to follow the story through social media.

"It's an insight into a different way of viewing struggles and problems that come your way inevitably, regardless of how big or small they might be."