LISTEN: RFU CEO Bill Sweeney on the Will Greenwood podcast

Listen to Will Greenwood's rugby podcast

Bill Sweeney is the special guest on this week's podcast as he joins Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox to discuss a wide range of issues.

The RFU chief executive addresses the ongoing debate around the use of Swing Low, Sweet Chariot, plus the need to make England's governing body a more diverse organisation.

Sweeney also looks ahead to how this autumn's international fixture list might look in the wake of the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic and how the RFU are coping with the financial impact.

He also gives an insight into the talks around aligning the global rugby calendar and the knock-on effects for the domestic game in England.

Plus, Rupert and Will review all of the action from the second round of Super Rugby Aotearoa matches over the weekend.