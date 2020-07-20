LISTEN: Will Greenwood's Podcast

Listen to Will Greenwood's rugby podcast

On this week's episode James Gemmell and Will Greenwood discuss the Lions and Saracens, while Joe Marchant talks all things Super Rugby.

Excitement for South Africa 2021 is building with last week's news that the tour will be shown live on Sky Sports and the discussion has already begun on who should be playing in the first Test and what the backroom staff will look like. Will Warren Gatland go for his tried and tested team, or will he mix it up?

Also on the agenda is Saracens and how they are making the best of of their situation. England lock Maro Itoje has become the latest high-profile player to commit his future to the club, following in the footsteps of fellow Rugby World Cup final starters Owen Farrell, Jamie George, Elliot Daly plus Mako and Billy Vunipola in agreeing to stay despite their relegation.

Joining James and Will is Joe Marchant who has recently returned back to England following a stint playing Super Rugby with the Blues in New Zealand.

