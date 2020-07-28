LISTEN: Jonny May on Will Greenwood's podcast

Jonny May has scored 29 tries in 56 Tests for England

Jonny May joins Will and Rupert to discuss his career so far, including the World Cup final disappointment, his favourite try and his return to Gloucester.

The England wing announced earlier this year he would be rejoining the club from Leicester at the end of the season.

May joined Tigers in the summer of 2017 from Gloucester and scored 30 tries in 44 appearances for the club since his debut against Bath at Welford Road.

The 30-year-old looks at his time with Leicester and explains why he decided it was time for him to return to Gloucester.

Also up for discussion is the 2019 World Cup final where England were beaten 32-12 by the Springboks and his ambitions to make the 2021 British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa.

Plus, he explains the difference between track speed and rugby speed after his speed and agility training at Michael Johnson's performance facility in Dallas.

To listen to all that and much more click play above for the latest edition of the Will Greenwood podcast!