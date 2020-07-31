Rob Simmons: London Irish sign forward after NSW Waratahs departure

Rob Simmons will join London Irish after leaving NSW Waratahs

Wallabies Test centurion Rob Simmons has completed a move to Premiership side London Irish after leaving New South Wales Waratahs.

He had earlier confirmed he would depart the Waratahs at the end of the Super Rugby AU competition, and expressed his delight at completing a move to London Irish.

Simmons, who took over the Waratahs captaincy after flanker Michael Hooper gave it up in pre-season, could also now form an all-Australian second row with fellow Wallaby Adam Coleman.

"Coming over to England is a brilliant opportunity for me and I can't wait to get going with London Irish," Simmons told the club website.

"I already know a few of the guys over there, so it will be good to have some familiar faces when I arrive.

London Irish Director of Rugby Declan Kidney is delighted to have secured Simmons' signature

"It seems to be an exciting time for the club, especially with the stadium move next season, so I am looking forward to linking up with my new team-mates and contributing as much as I can."

London Irish currently sit eighth in the table after 13 matches in a season interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. Matches are set to resume on August 14 having been originally suspended in April.

Director of Rugby Declan Kidney believes the club have landed a player whose experience will be an asset.

"Rob comes to London Irish with fantastic club and international experience under his belt," Kidney said.

"We are very happy that we had the capacity to recruit someone of Rob's abilities and we are excited to see him in the London Irish shirt."

Simmons has made 100 appearances for Australia

Simmons joined the Waratahs in 2018 after 114 matches with the Queensland Reds and played in three consecutive World Cups with Australia.

The Waratahs are second-bottom midway through the five-team Super Rugby AU with one win from four games.