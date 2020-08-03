Wales and Lions centre Jamie Roberts signs for Dragons

Jamie Roberts has been capped 94 times by Wales and toured with the Lions twice

Wales and British and Irish Lions centre Jamie Roberts has joined the Dragons.

The 33-year-old will link-up with the Welsh region with immediate effect after his spell with South African side Stormers was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will be the first time Roberts has played for a Welsh side since 2013 when he left the Cardiff Blues. Since then he has appeared for Racing 92, Harlequins and Bath.

"When I left Wales in 2013 to play my rugby outside my home country, I always promised myself that I'd endeavour to return and play in Wales again," he said.

"Having had some wonderful experiences playing across three of the world's top leagues in France, England and South Africa, I'm delighted to return to Wales to play with Dragons and compete again in the Guinness PRO14 and next season's Champions Cup.

"I'm sincerely grateful for having this opportunity, especially given the current climate we find ourselves in."

His move to Dragons will see him join forces with current Wales internationals Jonah Holmes and Nick Tompkins.

Dean Ryan, director of Dragons Rugby, said: "It's great news that we are bringing someone of Jamie's quality to the region and we know he will make an immediate impact for us.

"He remains an ambitious and driven player and is looking forward to coming into our environment. To have his experience on the pitch will be a great addition to us, and he will also be an excellent mentor for the younger players in our squad."