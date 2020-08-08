Hurricanes keep faint title hopes alive with win over Chiefs

6:12 Highlights from the Hurricanes clash with the Chiefs in the penultimate round of Super Rugby Aotearoa Highlights from the Hurricanes clash with the Chiefs in the penultimate round of Super Rugby Aotearoa

Centre Peter Umaga-Jensen scored two tries as the Hurricanes took a bonus point from a 31-18 win over the Chiefs in Super Rugby Aotearoa to keep the title race alive for at least another day.

The Crusaders will clinch the crown with one round remaining if they beat the Highlanders on Sunday.

The Crusaders lead by two points from the Blues, and by three points from the Hurricanes. A win over the Highlanders would put them six clear of the Blues, who they play next weekend, and out of the range of the Hurricanes, who end their season next weekend against the Highlanders.

There is no finals series.

Saturday's win was the fifth in a row for the Hurricanes, who beat the Crusaders three weeks ago, inflicting their first home defeat in four years. The Chiefs ended their first season under British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland with eight straight losses.

Umaga-Jensen scored in the seventh and 27th minutes to help the Hurricanes into a 12-3 lead at half-time.

Hurricanes winger Kobus van Wyk was sin-binned in the 38th and the Chiefs took advantage with a try from Sean Wainui just after half-time. But the Hurricanes replied through hooker Dane Coles while still down to 14 men and led 17-10 after 50 minutes.

Van Wyk claimed a superb try from a set play in the 56th minute but the Chiefs again threatened to deprive the Hurricanes of a bonus point with a try by flanker Mitch Karpik.

The Hurricanes regained a three-try advantage with a touchdown from replacement Billy Proctor in the 73rd minute.