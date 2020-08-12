Coronavirus: Four positive results in latest Premiership testing

Four people out of 989 players and staff returned positive results for coronavirus in the Premiership's latest round of testing.

Monday's testing numbers were the largest conducted so far, with one player and three members of staff testing positive for Covid-19.

The Premiership will resume this weekend after a five-month shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Harlequins host Sale Sharks on Friday night in the first of six matches as top-flight rugby makes its long-awaited return in the northern hemisphere.

All matches will be played behind closed doors.

Premiership testing results - week by week

Week One (6 July): Ten out of 804 test positive; six players and four non-playing staff

Week Two (13 July): Nine out of 856 test positive; seven players and two non-playing staff

Week Three (20 July): Two out of 896 test positive; both players

Week Four (27 July): Five out of 846 test positive; four players and one non-playing member of staff

Week Five (3 August): Two out of 917 test positive; one player and one non-playing member of staff

Week Six (10 August): Four out of 989 test positive; one player and three non-playing members of staff