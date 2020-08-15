Super Rugby AU: Reds narrow gap at top with 19-3 win over Rebels

The Reds players celebrate during the win over the Rebels

The Reds closed to within two points of the leaders in the Super Rugby AU standings with a gritty 19-3 win over the Rebels in Brisbane on Saturday.

The Reds' win tightened the standings, with the Brumbies still on top with 18 points, but with the Queenslanders nipping at their heels and the Waratahs just three points off the table-toppers.

The Rebels, who had won their last three games including a 30-12 thrashing of the Brumbies last week, are fourth on 14 points.

Rebels' Andrew Kellaway takes on the Reds defence

The Reds were humiliated last week by the Waratahs, who won 45-12 after racing to a 38-0 half-time lead.

Matt Toomua gave the Rebels a 3-0 lead in this match as well, but they were knocked back time and again by the Reds' much-improved defence.

The hosts turned the defensive effort into attack and Reds winger Jordan Petaia, who missed last week's game after the sudden death of his father, scored a try following a dominant scrum that was anchored by Taniela Tupou.

Hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa also crossed after a surging run by winger Filipo Daugunu to give the home side a 14-3 half-time lead.

Hamish Stewart's try made certain of the win for the Reds

The Rebels hammered away at the Reds for much of the second half, with No 8 Isi Naisarani held up over the try-line at least twice while replacement prop Cabous Eloff was also unsuccessful at getting the ball down.

Naisarani also dropped the ball while over the line when he had no defenders in front of him.

The Reds, who had Paenga-Amosa sin-binned for the final 10 minutes after a succession of team penalties, managed to increase their lead despite being a man down when inside centre Hamish Stewart crossed to seal the win.