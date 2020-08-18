LISTEN: Pat Lam on the Will Greenwood podcast

Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox chat to Bristol Bears director of rugby Pat Lam in the latest episode of the Will Greenwood podcast.

A special guest on this week's instalment, Lam discusses the Premiership Restart, the Black Lives Matter movement and much more.

He also talks about the influence new signings Semi Radradra and Kyle Sinckler have had on the squad, while reflecting on victory over Saracens and looking ahead to facing Gloucester.

In addition, Lam reveals his future aspirations with Bristol, while the former Samoa international also discusses the Pacific Islands and his ideas on how to grow the game in the Emerging Nations.

Elsewhere on the episode, our Sky Sports Rugby duo of Rupert and Will review the latest action in the Southern Hemisphere and run through the results and talking points in the Gallagher Premiership.

To listen to all that and much more click play above for the latest edition of the Will Greenwood podcast!