Mike Forshaw: Sale Sharks coach and former rugby league star on the art of defence

Mike Forshaw has been Sale's defence coach since 2013

"Offense sells tickets, defence wins championships" - the words of renowned American football coach Paul 'Bear' Bryant.

Bryant's mantra has become so embedded in the sporting mindset that is part of common parlance far beyond the gridiron. But if it is true, then Sale Sharks are as well placed as any of their rivals to lift the Gallagher Premiership title at the end of this pandemic-affected campaign.

The statistics tell their own story. Heading into Round 15 of the season, third-placed Sale have conceded the fewest points (206) and tries (21) of any Premiership team, plus have the highest tackle success rate of 88.89 percent.

That is thanks in no small part to the work of their defence coach, former Great Britain rugby league international Mike Forshaw, who has made a huge impact in the world of rugby union since crossing codes to join the staff at Irish PRO14 side Connacht 10 years ago.

"I'd always had a really big eye for the defensive side of the game," Forshaw told Sky Sports.

"I know exactly the feeling in defence; I played rugby league for 17 years in a position where you had to do a lot of work on both sides.

"I have a good mindset for it, I know exactly what I look for in defence, and I try to have the eyes of our players when I'm looking at the opposition and try to think of themes I think could unfold.

I know exactly the feeling in defence; I played rugby league for 17 years in a position where you had to do a lot of work on both sides. Mike Forshaw

"That probably helped me a lot, having experience of being on the field for 17 years as a player!"

A case for the defence

Forshaw actually played the 15-man code as a schoolboy in Wigan, but it was in league where he forged a lengthy career at the highest level, most notably as an industrious loose forward for the Bradford Bulls side which lifted three Super League titles and three Challenges Cups between 1997 and 2003.

A final season with Warrington Wolves in 2004 led to him taking a part-time strength and conditioning role at the club when he hung up his boots, combining that with a performance role at the RFL alongside then-Great Britain head coach David Waite.

A return to hometown club Wigan Warriors under his former Bulls boss Brian Noble followed, initially on the strength and conditioning side followed by taking on defensive duties under Noble's successor Michael Maguire.

Forshaw and Robbie Paul with the Super League trophy in 2003

But having previously turned down an offer from former dual-code Wales international Dai Young to coach tackling technique two days a week at Cardiff Blues, the chance to join Connacht's coaching team under Eric Elwood in 2010 was one Forshaw was determined to seize.

It proved a wise decision and, with little expectation at a team which then lagged behind the Irish big three of Munster, Leinster and Ulster, the perfect place to learn the intricacies of union and apply his knowledge of defence in the 13-man code.

"I'd watched a lot of the game anyway and one thing I did know about it is the ruck is the centre of the universe," Forshaw, who had a short spell playing union professionally at Saracens in the 1990s, said.

"In rugby league, once a tackle is made the game stops. In rugby union, once the tackle is made the game starts, so that was the transition area I really needed to focus on in the early days.

One thing I did know about it is the ruck is the centre of the universe. In rugby league, once a tackle is made the game stops. In rugby union, once the tackle is made the game starts. Mike Forshaw

"It was 'how do I get a really good structure around the ruck area?', and then let's build our defence from the middle to our edges with the backs.

"The other thing was the backfield was different. These days, there is probably not as much kicking, but then there was still quite a bit in the game."

As well as perfecting the team's defensive system, Forshaw has focused on improving the tackling technique of players as well.

That involves shifting the emphasis from going low on opposing players to making double tackles - what he calls left shoulder/right shoulder dominant tackles - in an effort to make it harder for the attacking team to get the ball away quickly and allow the defence a better chance of winning a turnover.

Forshaw gives instructions during his time at Connacht

"I remember playing against Glasgow with Connacht and I couldn't believe how many times they had big men who were trying to do chop tackles, missing legs and taking themselves out of the game," Forshaw said. "I thought 'these guys should be hitting people'.

"I just think there is a time and a place for a low tackle. Wide channels, we can have a bit more of a low-tackle focus with our midfielders.

"Other than that, if anyone takes the ball down the five-metre channel I have a big emphasis on us trying to take them over the sideline. Don't just tackle them, let's hit them, drive them and see if we can get them out of play."

Swimming with the Sharks

Forshaw has been part of the revival at Sale under Steve Diamond since the former hooker's early days as director of rugby, joining the staff in 2013.

Forshaw with Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond

It has been a steady evolution over the past seven years, going from being involved in relegation battles to a solid mid-table team, through the Danny Cipriani years to now benefiting from the investment of owner Simon Orange and being in with a chance of adding to the club's sole Premiership title 14 years ago.

Forshaw played down his own role though, hailing the willingness of the Sharks squad to work hard in defence - something he knows will be particularly important when they face table-toppers and title favourites Exeter Chiefs at the AJ Bell Stadium this Friday.

The back row trio of skipper Jono Ross - "I really wonder what he has to do to get a white shirt and get a crack to play for England," says Forshaw of the South Africa-born Ross, who qualifies to play for England through his grandmother - and the Curry brothers, Ben and Tom, play a big part in leading that, along with hooker Akker van der Merwe.

The likes of winger Byron McGuigan and, although currently suspended, new recruit Rohan Janse van Rensburg are driving the defensive side in the backs too and Forshaw could not wish for a better relationship with his defensive leaders.

Jono Ross is seen as one of Sale's defensive leaders

"For a particular week, I get the framework together of the opposition, we look into real details about how we want to go about it and where our system needs to be really good, and then they drive the standards," Forshaw said.

"You've got to have players who have that want in defence, and we have a lot of pride our defence at Sale."