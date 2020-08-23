Sunday's PRO14: Ospreys and Dragons draw; Connacht victorious

Bundee Aki marked his 100th Connacht appearance with a try in their win over Ulster

A recap of Sunday's PRO14 action as the Ospreys and Dragons drew, while Connacht won a thriller against Ulster...

Ospreys 20-20 Dragons

Ashton Hewitt's late try earned the Dragons a share of the spoils at the Liberty Stadium in a match which saw Ospreys winger George North sent off for the first time in his career.

North scored the opening try of the Ospreys' first game in 184 days then got his timing wrong as he challenged Hewitt at the kick-off after his opposite number had cancelled out the Wales international's score, leading to referee Adam Jones dismissing him after consulting the TMO.

Summer signing Stephen Myler got the hosts up and running with a penalty after three minutes, followed by converting North's try, but Hewitt's converted score and a try from prop Leon Brown put the Dragons ahead.

Myler kept the scoreboard ticking over for the Ospreys with another penalty and was on hand to convert when Scott Parry raced 20 metres to finish.

Sam Davies kicked a penalty to cut the gap to 20-15 at half time, and then the home side had a try ruled out followed by Myler seeing another penalty attempt go wide.

Final score



Former Ospreys full-back Dafydd Howells also had a possible score chalked off by the TMO, but Hewitt's second of the match in the 79th minute, which went unconverted, ensured it finished honours even.

Connacht 26-20 Ulster

Bundee Aki marked his 100th Connacht appearance with a try in their impressive 26-20 bonus point victory over PRO14 semi-finalists Ulster at the Aviva Stadium.

Two crisply created scores from John Porch after 11 minutes and Kieran Marmion after 22 had Connacht leading 14-6 at half-time, with the westerners looking particularly sharp in their first game at Irish Rugby Football Union headquarters since 1989.

John Porch dives over for Connacht's first try against Ulster

Ulster, whose play-off qualification was confirmed by Edinburgh's win over Glasgow Warriors on Saturday night, could only muster two John Cooney penalties until Jacob Stockdale crossed six minutes into the second half.

Aki and Nick Timoney swapped tries either side of the hour mark before Connacht's replacement hooker Jonny Murphy was sin-binned for a no-arms tackle.

Andy Friend's men finished the stronger, with Ulster replacement prop Jack Aungier celebrating his debut with the bonus-point effort inside the final two minutes.