LISTEN: Will Greenwood's podcast

Listen to Will Greenwood's rugby podcast

Will Greenwood and James Gemmell chat all of rugby's hot topics in the latest episode of the Will Greenwood podcast.

On this week's edition, Gemmell and Greenwood discuss the latest round of Gallagher Premiership action, the return of the PRO14 in Ireland, Wales, Scotland and Italy, and also look ahead to the midweek Premiership fixtures.

The Southern Hemisphere is also discussed, with particular attention paid to whether or not Crusaders head coach Scott 'Razor' Robertson should get a place on the 2021 British and Irish Lions ticket for the tour against defending world champions South Africa.

Such a discussion comes in the wake of Robertson declaring this week: "Once I missed the All Blacks job I actually reached out to Gats and asked him if I could go on that tour.

"I thought, 'look if I can't be involved with the All Blacks, what's the biggest thing - or actually bigger in its own self, the Lions tour - to get involved'. I said 'look, I would love to help you if I can'."

As such, Greenwood gives his thoughts on his former Barbarians coaching partner and the prospect of him working on that Lions tour.

To listen to all that and much more click play above for the latest edition of the Will Greenwood podcast!