Team of the Week: Gallagher Premiership, Super Rugby AU, PRO14 combine

Bath's outstanding scrum-half Ben Spencer makes our team this week. Find out who joins him below...

We pick the standout players from the latest round of the Gallagher Premiership, Super Rugby AU in Australia and the PRO14 final for our latest team of the week....

15. Melani Nanai (Worcester)

At full-back this week, Worcester's Nanai gets the nod after a sensational performance for the Warriors in their big 40-25 away win at London Irish on Sunday.

The former Blues man made 14 carries on the day for some 92 metres with ball in hand - both statistics the most of anyone on the pitch - while he also beat six defenders in attack, conjured two clean breaks and registered a try, showing exceptional pace from 45 metes out to race in.

14. Filipo Daugunu (Reds)

The Reds booked their place in the Super Rugby AU final on Saturday, courtesy of a 25-13 win over the Rebels in a playoff, with wing Daugunu to the fore.

The 25-year-old Fijian made 17 carries for a monstrous 117 metres going forward - both the most of anyone on the park - while he also forced four turnovers, beat five defenders, made six tackles, one clean break, registered a clever try assist and scored a try as he dived into the corner to seal victory.

13. Ollie Lawrence (Worcester)

He may have begun Worcester's victory over London Irish on the bench, but having emerged to replace Francois Venter, Lawrence was fantastic for 50 minutes.

Indeed the 20-year-old centre made 82 metres in attack - second only to Nanai - off seven carries, beat five defenders, made four clean breaks, scored two superb tries on crash balls after hitting lines at great pace, while he also created another try for Francois Hougaard, and was key to a late maul try for Tom Howe.

12. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster)

Leinster became the first side in history to win three PRO14 titles - or equivalent competition names; PRO12, Magners League, Celtic League etc - on the spin over the weekend, as they trounced Ulster 27-5 in the final.

Central to their performance, as he has been so often in recent years, was centre Henshaw, who is playing some outstanding rugby at the moment.

The Ireland centre made 17 tackles without missing any, carried nine times for 61 metres in attack, beat one defender, made one clean break and scored a crucial try just after half-time via an intercept.

11. James Lowe (Leinster)

On our left wing is another Leinster flyer, as wing Lowe gets in after terrorising Ulster at the Aviva Stadium with his pace, power and ability.

Lowe made 10 carries in the final and earned 31 metres in attack, where he was extremely potent: beating three defenders, making three clean breaks and scoring a try.

10. Rhys Priestland (Bath)

Bath produced arguably the performance of the weekend as they travelled to Sale - the Sharks sat second in the Premiership standings prior to kick off - and played them off the park, winning 37-22 with a bonus-point to boot.

Bath's half-backs put in a magnificent display, as Priestland's accurate kicking off the tee continually kept Sale at bay as they attempted to get back into things.

The Welsh out-half was phenomenal with the boot, kicking seven from seven and splitting the uprights from all angles.

9. Ben Spencer (Bath)

What a signing Spencer has been for Bath. His introduction to the team has been transformative to such an extent that they are now sat third in the Premiership table, having travelled away to the AJ Bell and producing a statement-win.

The classy scrum-half produces super delivery with his passing game, while his kicking off a cultured left boot has been vital too.

On Sunday he scored two tries: releasing Jonathan Joseph with a wonderfully flat pass before collecting the chip ahead for his first, and gathering an intercept to sprint in for his second.

He also created what could prove to be a critical bonus-point, when he chipped over the Sale defence for Joseph to score inside the final two minutes.

Bath seriously impressive today at Sale. Tons of power in the tight, a points machine at 10 who steered them around very nicely, and a revelation at 9 in Spencer. All coming together with a thump. — David Flatman (@davidflatman) September 13, 2020

1. Ben Obano (Bath)

Our third Bath man in a row within this team, and loosehead prop Obano was another to really stand out in his all-action 67-minute performance.

The England-capped tight-forward contributed 12 tackles in the victory, while he was also part of a front-row which yielded four penalties at scrum time.

2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa (Reds)

It's not often you see front-rowers play the entire 80 minutes in today's game, but that's exactly what Reds hooker Paenga-Amosa did in their playoff win over the Rebels.

The Wallaby international made 12 tackles without missing any, contributed six carries, was part of a front-row and pack which forced five crucial scrum penalties and, most importantly, he was flawless at the lineout.

Paenga-Amosa landed all nine of his throws to finish 100 per cent, and cue celebrations in the Reds dressing room.

3. Dan Cole (Leicester)

He may now be 33 and playing for a Leicester Tigers side who, but for Saracens' points deduction, would be bottom of the Premiership table and odds-on for relegation, but Cole was pivotal to the Tigers' derby victory over Northampton on Sunday.

The tighthead prop made 10 tackles - one short of the most for anyone from either side in the match - while he and his Tigers forwards earned five scrum penalties - a vital statistic in a match which finished 28-24 to Leicester at Welford Road - their first home derby win since December 2016.

4. Callum Hunter-Hill (Saracens)

Defending Premiership and European Cup champions Saracens named a near unrecognisable side to face Exeter on Sunday - with the much-changed Chiefs already assured of top spot - and a number of fresh faces stood out.

Chief among them in the big 40-17 win at Allianz Park was Scottish lock Hunter-Hill.

The 23-year-old contributed 12 tackles, one turnover, four lineout takes and beat a defender in a display full of promise.

5. Charlie Ewels (Bath)

Another Bath player and another to really stand out in their exceptional victory at Sale.

Second row Ewels made 13 tackles in the victory - only one player on the pitch from either side made more - while he also made one turnover and ruled the set-piece.

The lock claimed five lineout balls while stealing another two Sale throw-ins, getting the better of his counterparts at one of the game's most important facets.

6. Hanro Liebenberg (Leicester)

Among a host of eye-catching back-row performances this weekend, Leicester's Liebenberg simply had to get in for his performance in victory over Northampton.

So much so, that we've switched him from eight to six to include him, while he earns the nod ahead of Leinster's Caelan Doris and Bath's Taulupe Faletau.

The South African forward was everywhere at Welford Road, making 10 carries - the most of any Leicester player - 48 meters with ball in hand, two turnovers, two lineout takes, one clean break and he beat four defenders in attack.

7. Tom Willis (Wasps)

The other big winners in the Premiership from the weekend, as well as Bath, were Wasps as they destroyed high-flying Bristol 59-35 at the Ricoh Arena to move up into second.

Back-row Willis was the standout, and although wearing No 8 on the day, we've had to move him to the openside to accommodate him into this team.

The 21-year-old put in a marvellous display as he made 15 tackles - the most of anyone on the day - missing none through the game, made nine carries - no Wasps player made more - and forced two turnovers.

He was involved in no fewer than five tries: scoring one from close range, controlling the ball to force penalty try via the scrum, being central to two maul tries, and carrying strongly before brother Jack Willis' opening score.

8. Jack Conan (Leinster)

Our third Leinster representative, No 8 Conan was brilliant for his province in their PRO14 final victory over Ulster.

Conan made an incredible 20 tackles, while missing none throughout the 80 minutes and making 11 carries. He also forced a turnover, beat one defender and claimed two lineout balls.