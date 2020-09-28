Team of the week: Players from the Champions Cup, Challenge Cup and Mitre Cup combine

Juan Imhoff scores the winning try for Racing 92

15. Max Malins (Bristol)

Stuart Hogg was excellent for Exeter against Toulouse but Malins gets the nod this week. He had a slow start but roared into action scoring two tries. Made some wonderful breaks and filled in admirably for the injured Charles Piutau.

14. Gabin Villiere (Toulon)

Gabin Villiere fends off Dan Cole to score

Scored twice for Toulon against Leicester in what was a busy night for the winger. Made an impressive 123m on the night with five clean breaks. Also was one of the leading tacklers with 11.

13. Semi Radradra (Bristol)

Semi Radradra carries the ball over Jean-Baptiste Dubié

He may have been yellow carded for a high tackle but it was an impressive peformance from Radrada. He topped the carries count with 22 and was their go-to man when it came to attack. Made 124m for the Bears and was a wrecking ball in defence as well. A mention for Henry Slade of Exeter and Saracens' Dominic Morris, who were both impressive as well.

12. Ian Whitten (Exeter)

Ian Whitten looks to bring down Alban Placines

One of the performances of the weekend as Whitten really stood up in both attack and defence. He was second on tackle count with 15 and did well against a dangerous Toulouse back line. Showed some lovely feet with some good breaks.

11. Juan Imhoff (Racing 92)

Tom O'Flaherty was unlucky to miss out but Imhoff was hard to leave out this week for that winning try against Saracens. Always looking for work and kept the Saracens defence on their toes.

10. Joe Simmonds (Exeter)

Joe Simmonds seals the win for Exeter

Beats Finn Russell out for the jersey with an all-round exceptional performance. Controlled the game well for Exeter and made sure they stuck to their game plan when they could have been overwhelmed by the fast start from Toulouse. His kicking was exceptional and he rounded things off with a sensational dummy to score.

9. Antoine Dupont (Toulouse)

Dupont is in magnificent form and showed why he is regarded as the best scrum-half in the world at the moment. Sniping runs and some lovely passing had Exeter grasping at air - especially in the first 25 minutes of the game. A mention for Saracens veteran Richard Wigglesworth, who was excellent in what could well be the 37-year-old's last game for the club.

1. Eddy Ben Arous (Racing 92)

Had his work cut out for him against the in-form Vincent Koch but did not let him get the better of him and kept the Racing set-piece stable allowing his backs to attack.

2. Ash Dixon (Hawkes Bay)

IT'S NOT OVER UNTIL IT'S OVER 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥

Hawke's Bay take their first victory over Canterbury since 1983! pic.twitter.com/ynTEylJlql — Sky Sport NZ (@skysportnz) September 26, 2020

There were some impressive No 2 performances from both hemispheres this week but we had to go for Dixon. The Magpies skipper led his team to their first win over Canterbury in 37 years - scoring the winning try after the hooter.

3. Harry Williams (Exeter)

Williams scored two trademark Chiefs tries from close range but it was his display in the scrum that wins him the jersey this week. More than held his own against a massive Toulouse pack.

4. Jonny Gray (Exeter)

His tackling was quite spectacular as he once again topped the tackle count with an impressive 15. Worked hard in the set-piece to negate the power of the Toulouse pack and carried strongly as well.

Dominic Bird takes on Maro Itoje at the lineout

5. Dominic Bird (Racing 92)

A strong performance from Bird who rolled up his sleeves and got to work in the engine room. Caused problems for Saracens at the lineout making two vital steals to halt some promising Sarries attacks.

6. Steven Luatua (Bristol)

Another veteran of the game who just does not seem to slow down! Led from the front with some massive carries and scored a try as well. Made 17 tackles including a try-saving tackle deep into extra time.

What an incredible shift from these boys! Historic night for the 🐻s. One more to go! 🏆



Delighted for all involved but absolutely gutted we couldn’t share this great game and occasion with our fantastic supporters.



I hope everyone enjoyed it wherever you caught the game. ❤️ https://t.co/BLVkim99C4 — Jon Lansdown (@JonLansdown) September 25, 2020

7. Ben Earl (Bristol)

Earl played a massive role for the Bears as he got stuck in at the breakdown to slow Bordeaux-Begles down and really compete for the ball. It was a real defensive effort from him as he ended the game with 15 tackles.

8. Sam Simmonds (Exeter)

Sam Simmonds scores for the Chiefs

Played a vital role in the Chiefs win against Toulouse with two tries and a eye-catching all round performance. Put in his tackles, made some big carries to tire out the defence and came up with some crucial turnovers.