Rob Kearney joins Western Force on one-year deal after Leinster exit

Rob Kearney won 95 caps for Ireland

Former Ireland and Leinster full-back Rob Kearney has joined the Western Force on a one-year contract.

The 34-year-old left Leinster last week after 15 seasons with the side, during which he won four European Champions Cups, one Challenge Cup and six PRO14 titles.

Kearney, who made the last of his 219 Leinster appearances in August, said: "I am delighted to be joining the Western Force for their upcoming season and excited to play with such an ambitious club who are looking to improve on this year's campaign.

"I look forward to moving to Western Australia to begin building relationships with my new teammates and coaches alike and to meet the ever-growing Western Force fan base, which also includes a strong Irish contingent."

Kearney twice toured with the British and Irish Lions

Capped 95 times by Ireland, Kearney was part of the Six Nations-winning teams of 2009, 2014, 2015 and 2018.

He also toured with the British and Irish Lions on two occasions, and was part of the side that completed a series victory in Australia in 2013.

The Western Force lost each of their eight matches in Super Rugby AU, the competition organised to fill the void left by the abandonment of this year's Super Rugby championship.

"He is a player of the highest calibre that brings a wealth of experience and quality to the side," said Matt Hodgson, the Force's head of rugby.

"He also brings a winning mentality, having experienced so much success for his country and Leinster."