Coronavirus: Sale Sharks v Worcester match postponed after positive tests

Sale Sharks had been due to play Worcester on Sunday

Sale Sharks' Gallagher Premiership match against Worcester has been postponed after several Sale players tested positive for coronavirus.

Sharks - currently in fourth position and one of four clubs chasing the final three play-off places - insisted they could still fulfil the fixture on Sunday, but it has now been postponed until Wednesday.

That is still dependant on a number of factors being met, including a further round of coronavirus testing at Sale on Tuesday.

A Premiership Rugby statement read: "Following the announcement yesterday that there had been a number of positive tests at Sale Sharks, as part of the League's CR COVID-19 screening programme, Premiership Rugby has made the decision under Premiership Regulation 4.1 (c) to postpone the Sale Sharks v Worcester Warriors fixture until Wednesday 7 October.

"This decision has been made after consultation with Sale Sharks, Worcester Warriors and Public Health England to ensure that the health and wellbeing of all players is protected whilst protecting the integrity of the competition."

Darren Childs, chief executive at Premiership Rugby, said: "In light of the unprecedented situation facing Premiership Rugby we have been forced to postpone the match.

"Our priority is the health and well-being of everyone involved, and we won't compromise this. But as this match has such a critical bearing on deciding the Gallagher Premiership Rugby champions, we wanted to do everything we could to play it.

"The team at Premiership Rugby has been working around the clock to come up with a solution and we'd like to thank Public Health England for their co-operation.

"There are still a number of health and safety hurdles to overcome before the match can be staged on Wednesday evening. The decision is subject to: -

1. An additional round of testing to be completed at Sale on Tuesday 6th October 2020. It is essential that tests are clear for any player taking part in the game and that PHE is satisfied with the results.

2. Sale Sharks and Worcester Warriors will not register any new players with the RFU prior to the rescheduled game.

3. An independent audit of the track and trace processes at Sale is undertaken over the next few days before the game is played.

Once these steps have been completed we will make a further announcement."

In response, Sale issued a statement which read: "In relation to recent media speculation surrounding a COVID 19 outbreak at Sale Sharks, the club can now confirm that there have been a number of positive tests this week.

"The wellbeing of all Premiership Rugby's players, staff and officials remains Sale Sharks' number one priority.

"Although a significant number of positive tests have been recorded, Sale Sharks have stringently followed PRL and RFU protocols throughout the pandemic in order to contain the spread of the virus.

"The club is therefore in a position to fulfil its Gallagher Premiership Round 22 fixture with Worcester Warriors, scheduled for this Sunday at 3pm.

"However, after Worcester Warriors expressed concerns regarding the Safety of the fixture taking place on Sunday, we sought advice from Public Health England and Sale Sharks, Worcester Warriors and Premiership Rugby have decided to postpone the match until Wednesday 7th October 2020 to allow further COVID 19 testing to take place prior to the fixture.

"Sale Sharks would like to reassure its supporters that all of the club's players and staff are currently well."

Title-favourites Exeter are already through to next week's semi-finals, but Sale, along with Wasps, Bath and Bristol are also in contention.

There may also be implications for Northampton's trip to Gloucester, as Saints played Sale at Franklin's Gardens on Tuesday evening.