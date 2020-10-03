Springbok Green 25-9 Springbok Gold: Siya Kolisi among tryscorers in Newlands

Siya Kolisi scored one of three Springbok Green tries, as they beat a Springbok Gold outfit

South Africa skipper Siya Kolisi was among the tryscorers as Rassie Erasmus' Springbok Green side defeated Jacques Nienaber's Springbok Gold side 25-9 at Newlands.

Played in an unusual national trial format, tries from Kolisi, uncapped back-row Juarno Augustus and a penalty try, in addition to two Elton Jantjies penalties and a Kade Wolhuter conversion, completed the scoring for the 'Boks Green.

A Damian Willemse penalty and two Curwin Bosch penalties was all the Springbok Gold side could muster in a contest which saw a host of mistakes from both sides.

The Green side held a slender 6-3 lead at the break, before then delivering a typical South African display of physicality mixed in with some rustiness - which proved the difference.

Kolisi's men made better use of their opportunities, while the Gold side - captained by Lukhanyo Am - spurred a number of chances to keep the score board ticking over. They missed four kicks at goal, which not only robbed them of scoreboard pressure, but also territorial advantage.

The Gold side enjoyed some early dominance and territorial advantage and Rosko Specman (wing) was forced into touch only meters from the Green try-line in some of the early exchanges.

That manifested in another opportunity with Damian Willemse taking a shot at goal after eight minutes, but he pulled a 40 metre effort to the left.

The Green team created their first scoring opportunity via a solid scrum 15 minutes after referee Jaco Peyper called the teams to action. Elton Jantjies had little trouble with his 30-metre effort to edge his side ahead by 3-0.

Siya Kolisi and Lukhanyo Am captained the Springbok Green and Springbok Gold sides respectively

The Springbok fly-half extended that lead six minutes later when the Gold backline was ruled offside to hand his team a 6-0 lead after the first quarter of the match.

As could be expected after a long lay-off and the limited time the squads had together, there were some rusty moments and the odd misfiring lineout in the opening half hour of play.

The Gold scrum handed Jantjies a third shot at goal when Steven Kitshoff was pinged by Peyper. His effort from 47 metres out just dropped short.

Kitshoff redeemed himself at the next scrum when he forced a penalty, but another fluffed line-out by Gold thwarted the attacking line-out option he brought about. It did create territorial pressure though and when the Green side was ruled offside, Willemse kicked a 30 metre penalty to cut the lead in half after 33 minutes.

Kitshoff's presence in the game was growing and he forced another scrum penalty just before the break, but Willemse pulled his effort to the left with another scoring opportunity missed.

Willemse got another shot two minutes later when the Green backline was ruled offside, but this time pushed it to the right, leaving the 6-3 score-line intact at the break.

The second half started pretty much the same way as the first, with the Gold side showing intent and promise. They forced an attacking lineout two minutes in, but a timely intercept by Elton Jantjies thwarted their effort.

Willemse, bloodied earlier in the match in a tackle on Frans Steyn, then pulled back Yaw Penxe when the Green winger kicked a ball ahead in a try-scoring position.

Green was awarded a penalty try and Willemse a yellow card and suddenly Stick's charges jumped to a 13-3 lead.

Curwin Bosch, for Gold, missed a long-range effort shortly after he took to the field in yet another missed opportunity for Davids's troops.

Bosch got a second opportunity after Carlu Sadie forced a scrum penalty shortly after taking the field and after 55 minutes the lead was back to seven points.

Green struck back immediately when they scored from an attacking lineout, with Kolisi spinning around from the back of the maul to score a vital try. Jantjies hit the cross bar with his conversion attempt to leave his team 12 points ahead after an hour of play.

The game was live on Sky Sports Arena

Both coaches emptied their bench in the last quarter of the match which upset both teams' rhythm, but Bosch kicked his second penalty goal with ten minutes to go as the Gold side desperately tried to close the lead.

It wasn't to be as former World Rugby U20 Player of the Year, Augustus, sealed the deal with a try for the Green side with seven left on the clock.

Wolhuter kicked an up and under and the ball bounced off a head and a knee before Augustus was presented with one of his most unlikely tries yet. Wolhuter, in place of Elton Jantjies, kicked a tight conversion to extend the lead to 25-9.