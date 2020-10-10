Beauden Barrett: All Blacks star forced out of Australia showdown

New Zealand full-back Beauden Barrett has been ruled out of Sunday's Bledisloe Cup Test against Australia with an Achilles injury.

Damian McKenzie will start at full-back in his place, while Jordie Barrett, Beauden's brother and a regular full-back for the Wellington-based Hurricanes, will remain on the right wing.

Beauden Barrett's injury is not serious and he is expected to be fit to play in the second Test at Auckland next week.

Richie Mo'unga has been preferred at fly-half to Beauden Barrett, who won two World Rugby Player of the Year accolades as a No. 10.

The All Blacks desire to line up with two playmakers has seen Beauden Barrett move to full-back in recent seasons, and that plan looks set to continue under new head coach Ian Foster.

Beauden Barret played at full-back through most of the Super Rugby Aotearoa season with the Auckland-based Blues.

New Zealand: 15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Jordie Barrett, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Jack Goodhue, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 Aaron Smith, 1 Joe Moody, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 4 Patrick Tuipulotu, 5 Sam Whitelock, 6 Shannon Frizell, 7 Sam Cane (c), 8 Ardie Savea

Replacements: 16 Dane Coles, 17 Karl Tu'inukuafe, 18 Nepo Laulala, 19 Tupou Vaai, 20 Hoskins Sotutu, 21 Thomas Perenara, 22 Anton Lienert-Brown, 23 Caleb Clarke