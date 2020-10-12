England Sevens captains Tom Mitchell and Abbie Brown on Will Greenwood's podcast

​​​​​​Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox discuss New Zealand vs Australia, Saturday's Champions Cup final, review the Premiership semi-finals and hear from England Sevens captains Tom Mitchell and Abbie Brown...

First up on this week's podcast episode, our duo reflect on an epic Bledisloe Cup Test match between the All Blacks and Wallabies.

Cox and Greenwood also review Saturday's Premiership semi-finals as Wasps and Exeter got the better of Bristol and Bath respectively.

Indeed, within that discussion you'll hear Greenwood say it will be 'sacrilege' if the next head coach of England is not English - Rob Baxter and Lee Blackett having led their sides to the final.

After that, we look ahead to this weekend's European finals as Exeter face Racing 92 and Toulon face Bristol.

And finally, we hear from two England Sevens captains on the pod as Tom Mitchell and Abbie Brown tell us how they are coping with the rocky road to the Olympics in Tokyo, having been made redundant by the RFU in August.

To listen to all that and much more click play above for the latest edition of Will Greenwood's Podcast!