RFU does not plan to adopt World Rugby guidelines on transgender participation in women's rugby

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) does not plan to adopt World Rugby's guidelines on the transgender participation in women's rugby.

World Rugby created new guidelines to cover the participation of transgender athletes in men's and women's contact rugby where it is possible to do so safely and fairly.

The guidelines state that transgender men are permitted to participate in men's contact rugby but the same does not apply to transgender women in women's rugby.

The RFU, the governing body for rugby union in England, have chosen not to adopt those guidelines in belief that both further scientific evidence and less restrictive measures are required.

Currently transgender women are permitted to play at all levels of women's rugby in England below international level.

"The RFU would like to thank World Rugby for the work it has undertaken on this complex subject which invokes many strong opinions," an RFU statement said.

"The RFU does not currently plan to adopt World Rugby transgender guidelines as it believes further scientific evidence is required alongside detailed consideration of less restrictive measures in relation to the eligibility of transgender players.

"We will assess the current evidence alongside safety concerns that have been raised. The RFU will also undertake further consultation with players in the women's game to understand their views.

"The RFU is committed to LGBTQ+ inclusion as well as safety and fairness across all levels of the game."