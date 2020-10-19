LISTEN: Will Greenwood's podcast

Will Greenwood's podcast Sept 2020

​​​​​​Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox discuss the Exeter and Bristol's triumphs in Europe, Exeter's tilt at the double in the Premiership final and are joined by Glen Jackson to look ahead to England vs the Barbarians...

First up on this week's podcast episode, our duo reflect on the Exeter's outstanding Champions Cup final victory over Racing 92 and Bristol's win over Toulon to lift the Challenge Cup trophy.

Cox and Greenwood also review Saturday's Premiership final as Exeter go in search of the double. They are due to take on Wasps in Saturday's showcase event, but with more positive coronavirus results in the Wasps camp, will Bristol be the ones the Chiefs face instead?

Joining them on the pod is Glen Jackson who is busy preparing the Barbarians for Sunday's clash against England - live on Sky Sports.

The Barbarians are coached by Vern Cotter and assisted by Jackson who will give an insight into their unique training and bonding sessions.

Also up for discussion is Bledisloe Cup II where New Zealand recorded a 27-7 win over Australia. No doubt focus will be on Caleb Clarke who produced a quite sensational performance for the All Blacks.

To listen to all that and much more click play above for the latest edition of Will Greenwood's Podcast!