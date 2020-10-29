Connacht vs Benetton: Pro 14 match postponed after positive Covid-19 tests

Connacht had been due to entertain Benetton at the Sportsground in Galway on Sunday

Sunday's Pro14 match between Connacht and Benetton has had to be postponed.

The Italian side have had a number of positive coronavirus tests within their ranks - so organisers will look to reschedule the match for early next year.

A Pro14 statement read: "Benetton will not be able to travel due to a small number of isolated positive cases of Covid-19.

"Public health guidelines in Italy currently prevent the Benetton squad from resuming rugby activities and as a result the fixture cannot take place as planned.



"PRO14 Rugby can also confirm that Scarlets, who Benetton played in Round 3, have returned negative results from their PCR testing this week.



"PRO14 Rugby will examine potential dates in early 2021 to reschedule the game."