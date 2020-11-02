FREE LIVE STREAM: Bermuda World Tens series

The World Tens Series tournament gets back underway in Bermuda and you can watch all the action unfold with Sky Sports.

The 10-a-side World Tens Series comprises six privately-owned teams from around the globe, featuring world-class players.

The format offers opportunities for players from both the XV and 7-a-side codes of rugby to play a new form of the sport combining the tactics of rugby 15s with the skills of 7s.

The first round of matches took place on October 25-26, with Round 2 taking place October 31 to November 1, and the final will be played at the National Sports Centre on November 7.

The confirmed franchises for the event are Asia Pacific Dragons (Singapore), Phoenix (Middle East), London Royals (London), Miami Sun (Florida), Rhinos (Southern California) and Ohio Aviators (Columbus).

Click on the video above to watch our free live stream from the Bermuda World Tens series!