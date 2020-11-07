FREE LIVE STREAM: Bermuda World Tens series

It is the finals of the World Tens Series in Bermuda and you can watch all the action unfold with Sky Sports.

The 10-a-side World Tens Series comprises seven privately-owned teams from around the globe, featuring world-class players.

The format offers opportunities for players from both the XV and 7-a-side codes of rugby to play a new form of the sport combining the tactics of rugby 15s with the skills of 7s.

The confirmed franchises for the event are Asia Pacific Dragons (Singapore), SX10 (Cape Town), Phoenix (Middle East), London Royals (London), Miami Sun (Florida), Rhinos (Southern California) and Ohio Aviators (Columbus).

Click on the video above to watch our free live stream from the Bermuda World Tens series!