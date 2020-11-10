Women's Six Nations: Remaining three games cancelled because of coronavirus pandemic

Scotland finish fifth and miss the chance to face Italy and Wales

Six Nations Rugby has cancelled the final three matches of the Women's 2020 Championship.

Scotland's away games against Italy and Wales will not be played and France's clash with Ireland has also fallen to the logistical complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Recent Government and Health Authority restrictions affecting squad preparations, travel, and the ability to stage matches in competing nations, in line with the sport's amateur status have made the successful completion of the 2020 Championship impossible.

The table will remain as it currently stands with England already crowned Grand Slam winners having played and won all five of their matches, finishing with victory over Italy in Rome a week ago.

Ben Morel, CEO of Six Nations Rugby, said: "This was an extremely tough decision that was only taken after we had explored every possible option to get these matches played.

"It is especially disappointing that these cancellations come at a time when there is such positive momentum around the women's game and for the Women's Six Nations in particular.

"We will now, with our Unions, put our focus and energy toward the 2021 Championship."

Scotland interim head coach, Bryan Easson, said: "It's obviously disappointing news, especially as we were looking forward to the challenge of maintaining the momentum from our recent game against France.

"It's been a tough year for the squad, but we fully understand the decision taken."

In addition, World Rugby and Rugby Europe have postponed the 2021 World Cup European qualification tournament that was scheduled to take place on December 5, 12 and 19.

The tournament is due to feature Ireland, Italy and Scotland and the winner of the postponed Rugby Europe Women's Championship. It will be rescheduled for early next year.